Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Chatham Fire: Morning house fire injures four people

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –  According to the Chatham County Fire Department, a morning house fire injured four people. Two of the people were critically injured.

Two of the four injured were children.

Officials say fire crews responded at 7:09 a.m. Monday to a structure fire at 9913 Pin Point Ave.

Crews arrived on the scene to discover smoke and flames coming from the home.

Chatham Fire says three of the patients, including the 2 critically injured, were transported to Memorial hospital.

A cause of the blaze has not been released.

This story is developing.

  • photo: Chatham Co. Fire Dept.
  • photo: Chatham Co. Fire Dept.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories