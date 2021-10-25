Chatham Fire: Morning house fire injures four people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Chatham County Fire Department, a morning house fire injured four people. Two of the people were critically injured.

Two of the four injured were children.

Officials say fire crews responded at 7:09 a.m. Monday to a structure fire at 9913 Pin Point Ave.

Crews arrived on the scene to discover smoke and flames coming from the home.

Chatham Fire says three of the patients, including the 2 critically injured, were transported to Memorial hospital.

A cause of the blaze has not been released.

This story is developing.