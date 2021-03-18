Chatham Fire crews battle house fire on Southbridge Circle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning Chatham Emergency Services fire crews responded to a house fire near Berwick blvd..
Chatham Fire arrived to discover a fully involved structure fire at 249 Stonebridge Circle.
Fire crews determined the blaze had burned through the roof of the home and was endangering adjacent buildings.
According to fire officials, a team of 20 volunteers worked to control the fire.
Details as to injuries, the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not available at the time of this report.