SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire broke out at the ShellHouse Restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The small fire caused damage to the roof of the restaurant.

According to Chuck Kearns at Chatham EMS, a total of seven units responded to the scene on Gateway Boulevard off of I-95.

Everyone safely evacuated the restaurant; no injuries were reported.

ShellHouse, a locally family-owned seafood restaurant, has been in business for over 30 years.