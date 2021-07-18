Chatham Emergency Services sends 2 ambulances to depleted EMS fleet in Jeff Davis Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Emergency Services (CES) is the latest to help Jeff Davis County’s Emergency Medical Services after its fleet was damaged earlier this year in a fire.

CES said it sent two ambulances to join the county’s EMS fleet in hopes to help get the county’s EMS back on its feet. Although the trucks are not a gift, their cost pales in comparison to the devastating explosion in late January that led to a fire destroying its fleet.

“Operating 48 ambulances, we have one of the largest county ambulance fleets in Georgia. This allows us to send two of our reserve ambulances to help our neighbors without effecting our operations in Chatham County,” Chatham EMS CEO Chuck Kearns said.

The fire also destroyed the county’s 9-1-1 Center and the Emergency Operations Center. CES said it’s leasing the trucks for $1 per month for the next two months.

“CES’ uncompensated, volunteer Board of Directors is always interested in helping communities where we can. They are an altruistic group who give many hours of volunteer time to our community annually. This is just one more way our Board does not hesitate to offer help when another agency is in need,” Kearns said.