Chatham Emergency Services seeks 25 recruits for paid EMT program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Emergency Services is hiring 25 emergency medical technician recruits for a six-week paid program.

Applications are open now through Friday, April 16.

Upon completion of the course and national registry exam, recruits will be promoted to the entry-level certification, EMT-B

The program will include classwork, ride alongs and physical training. No EMT experience is required, but qualifications include:

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Valid driver’s license

Pass background check and drug test

“This is a great opportunity for people seeking an exciting new career with a lot of job security,” Chatham Emergency Services stated.

To register for the program, visit chathames.org and select the “careers” tab. Scroll down until you see the “Application Link” and apply for “EMT Recruit Academy.”