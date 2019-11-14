Chatham Emergency Services provides fire prevention advice for space heaters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 90 percent of all residential fire deaths in Georgia this year have been in homes without a smoke detector.

Now that the cold weather is here, Chatham Emergency Services advises before people take their space heater out of storage to be aware of how easily it could start a fire.

Space heaters are one of the main causes of house fires and many people don’t know how dangerous they can be.

Fire Chief James Vickers says space heaters can ignite a blaze without even touching anything around it.

“This is the first real cold front that’s come through — people want to pull out their spaces heaters. And you have to be concerned with them because, one, they probably haven’t been used in a while,” Chief Vickers said, adding, “Two, you have to be wary or concerned about what goes around them because that is heat coming out and that has the potential for fires.”

Chief Vickers says leaving your space heater on overnight is the equivalent of leaving your fireplace burning.

“Because you are asleep, there is a potential for it to cause a fire because it could heat its own mount or it dries a plant out or Christmas tree, so there is an additional hazard because you’re not awake to recognize that there is a fire,” Chief Vickers said.

He also says to check your heater if it’s been in storage all summer, especially if it’s an older model. It may need to be replaced.

“Wires that are exposed, or if there’s any melted area, or even on the plug itself if there’s any burn area,” Chief Vickers said. “There may be a need to replace it. Anything that’s wrong with the actual housing or anything the switches or anything, it needs to be replaced.”

The best way to keep yourself safe from a fire is to check on your detectors.

“Make sure you have good, working smoke detectors in your house,” Chief Vickers said. “Make sure you have tested them and that will wake you up in case there is a fire.”

He says installing detectors in your home is easier than you may think.

“Notice there’s no hard wires whatsoever. It’s battery operated and has a test button. So you would have a mount that comes with it and you would mount that on the wall,” Chief Vickers said.

If you’re wondering whether you need to replace the batteries in your detector, chances are you do.

“The ones that we’re issuing now and those that citizens can buy are 10-year batteries. You will not have to replace them in ten years,” Chief Vickers said. “So people need to understand if you have a smoke alarm, even if it is the older one, look at the date and if it’s greater than 10 years, you need to have it replaced.”

Vickers said if you need new smoke detectors or need your batteries replaced, Chatham Emergency Services will do it for you free of charge. The department can be reached at 912-354-1011.