Chatham Emergency Services gives post-storm update

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham Emergency Services (CES) were successful in their storm preparations awaiting Hurricane Dorian.

“CES began a three-day, active planning meetings for Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday,” CES Chief Chuck Kearns said. “CES had 47 ambulances and all 14 fire stations, plus apparatus, staffed at the peak of their hurricane development.”

According to Kearns, CES issued a mandatory recall for all EMS personnel and all firefighters well before the storm arrived.

CES was able to safely evacuate 29 newborns from two area hospitals along with hospice patients and skilled nursing facility.

All the evacuated patients returned to Chatham County on Friday, Sept. 6.

CES placed a second dedicated paramedic ambulance on Tybee Island, in advance of the expected unusual high tides making Highway 80 East impassable.

CES made arrangements with Chatham County Police to use their high ground clearance vehicles, Chatham County Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast guard in case patients have to be transported off the island if the road became flooded.

Skidaway Island was assigned a dedicated paramedic.

Both the Chatham County Detention Center and Savannah Civic Center storm shelters were assigned paramedic ambulance crews.

Kearns said, “CES maintained uninterrupted Fire and EMS operations throughout the storm event and answered every Fire and EMS call received. We returned to normal field operations Friday evening.”