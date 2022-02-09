Chatham Emergency Services donates ambulances to hospital in Nigeria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Emergency Services(CES) recently donated two ambulances to a Nigerian hospital.

The ambulances will be used at Catholic Diocese of Gboko, a local hospital, in Nigeria, Africa.

“I work for an altruistic, uncompensated volunteer Board of Directors. These donations that help others in need bring great joy to all of us associated with Chatham Emergency Services,” CES CEO Chuck Kearns said about the donation.

This is the fourth ambulance donation CES has given to Catholic medical facilities in Lagos and Gboko, Nigeria. Over the years, CES has given seven ambulances in total to this region.