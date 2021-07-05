CEMA warns to prepare accordingly ahead of future storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As hurricane season continues, local experts are warning people to prepare accordingly in case of an emergency.

“Any time there is a named system that has the potential to effect us, we have to take a concerted effort to make sure we know what the potential impacts to our community is going to be,” said Dennis Jones, Director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency.

Jones recommends two main points, creating a plan with your family and having an emergency kit assembled before any potential storm can effect our area.

“Throughout the year, we always advertise that we encourage residents to have a disaster plan and have an emergency kit. We encourage you to have that for any event, not just for this particular threat but for any disaster,” explained Jones. “And we encourage you to put that kit together for you and your family, put it in a closet that way its available to you for this storm or any future emergency event that comes to Chatham County.”

CEMA advises you to include a first aid kit, emergency food and water supply’s, essential medicines, flashlight, a battery-operated radio, extra batteries, cash and credit cards to your emergency kit.

“If we can have our citizens do those two simple things, have that kit and have that plan we’ll be a much more resilient community,” said Jones.

For more safety advice regarding hurricane season, you can visit wsav.com/hurricanecentral.