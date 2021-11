SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Chatham County.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, “all occupants and children are accounted for.”

The fire broke out on Carol Way, which is located off of Fort Argyle Road. Firefighters were also seen extinguishing a fire to a vehicle on the scene.

Further details on the cause of the fire have not been released at this time.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.