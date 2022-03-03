SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward in Chatham County, and with that, masks are coming off.

As of Wednesday, the overall number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county dropped from 37 to 29.

Dr. Stephen Thacker of Memorial Health said they’ve seen a steady decrease in hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

As of Wednesday, Dr. Thacker said there are 21 active COVID hospitalizations with five patients in the ICU and no pediatric COVID-19 patients.

According to local health experts, based on updated updated CDC guidance, the numbers here in Chatham County indicate that it’s an appropriate time to lift mask mandates.

“For Chatham County, right now when you use the new CDC guidance, we have some very low numbers of individuals in our hospitals with COVID-19 that puts in a low-risk category, that says it’s okay, if you’re vaccinated and you’re not an at-risk individual that you can be out and about and not be masked,” said Dr. Thacker.

Dr. Thacker also touched on the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities, saying with large gatherings outdoors, there’s a relatively low risk of community spread. However, he advised anyone in crowded restaurants and bars to be mindful that many people will be coming from out of town, which increases the risk of getting sick.