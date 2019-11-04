Chatham County to perform emergency outdoor warning siren test this week

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners announced the Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct their monthly test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. There will be a state-wide Severe Weather Exercise/Tornado Drill at that time.

Wednesday has been declared Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day.

Chatham County residents will hear a one minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, please visit www.ChathamEmergency.org.