Chatham County to host two upcoming job fairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WorkSource Coastal announced they plan to host two upcoming job fairs at their Savannah Job Center.

Organizers say job seekers can learn more about open positions including Chatham County Courts, CDL Drivers, & Equipment Operators.

Both fairs take place at 7216 Skidaway Road, Suite C, Savannah.

The first job fair is Monday, October 18th from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

The second job fair takes place Wednesday, October 20th from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

Review job openings and complete applications at https://jobs.chathamcounty.org