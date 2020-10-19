Chatham County to host scrap tire recycling event Saturday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Public Works is hosting a scrap tire recycling event this weekend.

The event, called Haunted Tire Recycling Roundup, is set for Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chatham County Recycling Center (1321 Eisenhower Drive).

A maximum of four car tired are allowed per vehicle. No rims or big truck or commercial tires will be accepted. Participants are asked to stay in their cars and wear a mask. County employees will handle the recycling.

Free coloring books will be given to anyone in the Halloween spirit wearing a costume.

The event is free, thanks to a grant from the Georgia EPD Solid Waste Trust Fund, the county says.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call 912-790-1647