Chatham County to hold two job fairs in June

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Those looking for government jobs in Chatham County are in luck as the county hosts two job fairs in the next two weeks.

The first job fair features public safety jobs with the Chatham County Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Chatham 911 Communication Services. The job fair is on June 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Mayer Park, 1850 East Montgomery Cross Rd.

The second job fair features public service jobs with Public Works, Facilities Maintenance and Operations, Parks and Recreation, and Mosquito Control. The job fair is on June 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at Memorial Stadium, 101 John J. Scott Dr.

To apply virtually, click here.