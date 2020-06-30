Chatham County Sheriff’s Office staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Another Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The employee’s last day on duty before taking vacation was Tuesday, June 16.

According to CCSO, in total, four staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic; two now remain positive.

There have been four coronavirus cases among inmates but there are no positive cases at this time.

CCSO says the staff member was exposed to the virus outside of work. The Georgia Department of Public Health informed them of potential exposure through their contact-tracing program.

“The staffer is isolated at home and we are checking on them regularly,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.

“CCSO is working to maintain a safe and healthy environment for inmates, staff and our community,” the statement continues.

For details on CCSO’s pandemic procedures, visit here.