SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to K-9 Mac.

He had been diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer.

According to CCSO, before he was a deputy, K9 Mac served in the U.S. Army as an MPC multi-purpose canine for the 3rd Batallion 75th Ranger Regiment.

He was deployed multiple times to Afghanistan.

“MPC Mac served our nation with distinction and honor,” the department stated on Facebook. “He will be greatly missed.”

The sheriff’s office held a processional on Saturday to bid him farewell.