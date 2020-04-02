Chatham County Sheriff’s Office employee test positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An employee of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff John Wilcher said Wednesday.

Wilcher said the individual, identified only as a staff member, is isolated at home. He said the sheriff’s offices is regularly checking on the employee’s progress and working with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) in notifying others who may have been exposed to the infectious disease.

“We are continuing the processes and protocols already in place to maintain a safe environment for CCSO officers, staff and inmates,” Wilcher stated, adding that access to CCSO’s facilities is restricted to authorized personnel only.

Anyone who enters their facilities must go through the “mandatory health screening entrance.” Wilcher said facilities and vehicles are being sanitized on a regular basis.

An infection control prevention nurse is also on staff at CCSO.

The sheriff added that he is working with the judicial system to decrease CCSO’s inmate population “through the appropriate processing procedures.”

Wilcher previously announced that anyone who commits a misdemeanor offense will be arrested but will not be allowed into the jail.

“When an inmate is processed into the Chatham County Jail, a health screen is conducted,” he explained, “When an inmate is discharged from our jail, they receive a health screen and information regarding COVID-19.”

In addition to DPH and the judicial system, the sheriff said his office is working with the Centers for Disease Control, the Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 task force and the Department of Homeland Security amid the viral outbreak.

“My priority as sheriff of Chatham County is the safety of everyone at the detention center and in our community,” Wilcher stated. “We will continue to keep you informed with regular updates.”