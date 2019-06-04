Chatham County Sheriff's Office helping team member after house fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. via Chatham County Sheriff's Office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is stepping up to help one of their own who lost everything in a recent house fire.

The fire happened Monday afternoon on Olive Branch Road in Pembroke, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office.

It was a total loss for the CCSO team member, who is not being identified at this time, and their family.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher told News 3 crews responded to the home just minutes before the family's children got home from school. The bus driver reportedly saw the fire and had the children stay on the bus, taking them back to school where their parents could pick them up, a spokesperson from the Bryan County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To help their team member recover from the loss, CCSO is selling $5 chicken dinners and coordinating clothing donations.

The plates — which include chicken, baked beans, potato salad, a roll and a cookie — will be ready on June 25 & 27, but can be ordered now.

The following clothing sizes are needed:

Women’s: Shirt 2XL-3XL, Pants 22, Shoes 9-10

Men’s: Shirt 3XL, Pants 48, Shoes 13

Boys: Shirt - men’s small, Pants 16-19, Shoes 8-9

Girls: Clothes 10-12, Shoes 2-3

To order a plate, or for more information on the clothing donations, call CCSO’s administrative office at 912-652-7634.

The sheriff’s office is located at 1050 Carl Griffin Drive in Savannah.