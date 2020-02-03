Chatham County Sheriff helps inmates vote in 2020 election season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Board of Elections Member Antwan Lang and Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher are making sure county inmates, who are legally eligible to vote, have access to the ballot box this election season.

Many people held in local and state jails awaiting trial are legally eligible to vote. Lang says each election cycle, countless numbers of them are excluded from voting because of structural barriers.

Lang believes it’s every leader’s responsibility to break down these barriers because taking away the voting rights of an eligible person awaiting trial is not only illegal, but it violates the foundation of the U.S. criminal justice system.

“The barriers sometimes that come into play, usually the biggest part is access. I think that the Sheriff being able to say if you would like to come in, such as the NAACP, and register the inmates who are eligible to vote, that is the biggest barrier usually that happens,” Lang said.

Lang also says in most cases, incarcerated individuals who come from low-income communities and people of color are systematically prevented from having their voices heard due to a lack of access to voter registration forms, absentee ballots, voting booths, or critical information on voting eligibility.

Sheriff Wilcher agrees that every inmate that is eligible to vote should be granted the opportunity. He says almost one-third of inmates in Chatham County Jail are eligible.

“We did surveillance in here of people who were eligible to vote and signed the ones up that could vote and everything else. So, Antwan and I are going to go back and try to maybe reinvent the wheel a little bit and get them absentee ballots so they can turn it in and vote for the person of their choice,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

They say one of the best ways for inmates to participate is through the absentee ballot process, however, Lang says more could be done.

“If the person isn’t given the ability to vote, or if they don’t even know that they can vote, that can be a form of disenfranchisement. And I think the ability to have access to the voting process is what gives teeth to this awesome partnership, right? So no matter what, if you’re eligible to vote, you should vote,” Lang said.

Lang says through secure transportation, inmates could have the opportunity to vote in-person. Prisoners may also use the jail’s address to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.

“Protecting people’s rights, and protecting their ability to exercise their right is important,” Lang said.

Voter registration deadline to vote in the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary/Special election is February 24th, 2020. Absentee voting by mail is available from February 4th, 2020-March 20th, 2020. Early in-person voting is available 21 days prior to the election.

Any eligible registered Chatham County voter desiring to vote in advance during this period may do so in-person. Early in-person voting begins March 2nd-March 20th, 2020. The 2020 Presidential Preference Primary/Special election will be held on March 24th, 2020.