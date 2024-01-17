SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Storm Team 3 Meteorologists have forecasted extremely low temperatures this week, and cities in the area are stepping up to provide emergency shelter for those without a home.

The Savannah Police Department is encouraging residents to minimize travel and stay indoors during the most extreme conditions, but this doesn’t help our homeless citizens. That’s why the City of Savannah has partnered with local agencies to open warming centers across the region and extend hours for existing shelters to offer temporary housing solutions for the nearly 1,000 citizens who live on the streets of Chatham County.

The warming center opened from 7:00 pm Tuesday to 7:00 am Wednesday in the Thompkins Regional Center at 2333 Ogeechee Road. They will provide bare essentials and accept crated and leashed pets.

The city is monitoring the forecast and will advise the public on emergency services as the week progresses. Other area shelters include:

The Old Savannah Mission at 2414 Bull Street (men only)

Union Mission at 120 Fahm Street

Salvation Army at 3100 Montgomery Street

Come As You Are Deliverance Ministry at 4429 Skidaway Road

Inner City Night Shelter at 124 Arnold Street (men only)

Savannah Police and Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless have also been assisting with transportation.

People who would like to help out can make financial or supply donations directly to the CSAH or any area shelter.

If you or anyone you know needs assistance, please call the United Way of the Coastal Empire Hotline at 211, to get connected to area resources.