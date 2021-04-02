Chatham County sees dramatic drop in COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As vaccination rates continue to increase in Chatham County, data shows a dramatic drop in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19.

The lines outside Chatham County testing sites wrapped around blocks during the summer months and around the holiday season.

Now, virtually anyone can walk off the street and get tested in no time.

While local infection rates remain low, officials say testing is an important tool that helps stop coronavirus transmission.

According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, the average number of tests being conducted every day in America has plummeted by 33.6% since January.

This is how the numbers break down locally: June 22 through June 28 of 2020, the health department performed 3,369 tests, which is a record high.

The second busiest week was January 25 through the 31 of this year, when close to 2,360 COVID screenings were conducted.

Last week, testing hit a record low with only 682 performed.

Whether the drop-off has to do with vaccinations or people just not wanting to be inconvenienced, officials still recommend you get tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control says if you’re fully vaccinated with no COVID-19 symptoms you can skip the test.

For more information on testing in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, visit wsav.com/testing.