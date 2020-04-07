Chatham County seek to locate missing 17-year-old

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday around 10 p.m. in the Bluffside Circle area.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Lauren Piper Simpson was wearing a black jacket, black cargo pants, a grey “Marines” t-shirt, and peach-colored Nikes.

“Detectives do not suspect foul play at this time, but say they are concerned for Simpson’s safety and are working to locate her as quickly as possible,” CCPD stated.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.