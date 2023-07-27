SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – School zone speed cameras will soon be activated in Chatham County.

The cameras are currently located in all school zones in unincorporated Chatham County, including Georgetown K-8, Marshpoint Elementary/Coastal Middle School, May Howard Elementary, St. Andrews, Isle of Hope, St. James, Southwest and Hesse.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), cameras will turn on on Thursday, Aug. 3, the first day of the new public school year. This doesn’t apply to the cameras on Penn Waller Road, which will activate for St. Andrew’s School on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The cameras will turn on an hour before school starts until one hour after school ends. CCPD recommends motorists always drive the posted limit in a school zone since arrival and dismissal times vary by school.

Cameras don’t operate on school holidays or weekends, CCPD says.

To notify drivers that speed cameras are running, signs that flash their speed as they approach the cameras are posted. Drivers can also use the Waze app, CCPD says, which will give them a voice notification when they’re about to enter the school zone.

Those driving more than 10 mph over the speed limit will receive a citation in the mail for fines: $75 for the first violation, plus a $25 processing fee. Subsequent violations will cost $125, plus the $25 processing fee.

CCPD says motorists have the right to appeal the citation.

For more information on school zone speed cameras, visit the police department’s website here.