Chatham County-Savannah MPC seeks community input on comprehensive plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) will be holding three rounds of public meetings to discuss Plan 2040, the long-range comprehensive plan updates for the City of Savannah.

The comprehensive plan is a guide for the short and long-term growth, redevelopment, and preservation of all of Chatham County. It reflects the community’s values and goals and lays out strategies to achieve them.

These three virtual public meetings are a chance for the public to share thoughts and feedback about the future of each community. More information on the Plan 2040 effort and progress thus far can be found here.

Neighborhood Meeting 1:

Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Moses Jackson Advancement Center (1410-B Richards Street)

Neighborhood Meeting 2:

Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Eastside Community Center (409 Goebel Avenue)

Neighborhood Meeting 3: