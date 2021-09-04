Chatham County residents can now renew their car tags at kiosks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County residents can now renew their car tags in a more convenient way.

The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office says it has introduced new car tag renewal kiosks at two Kroger grocery stores in Savannah. The stores are located on 318 Mall Blvd. and 5720 Ogeechee Rd.

“With the uncertainty of COVID-19, our kiosks provide residents with a rapid, safe alternative for tag renewals,” says Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “After hours and on the weekends, customers are now able to get their decals instantly. Another kiosk will be installed at the Kroger on Wilmington Island on September 15, 2021.”

The kiosks have been floating around Georgia for the past two years and the office says over 500,000 Georgians have taken advantage of them. Residents will need to scan their driver’s license and then pay using a debit or credit card.

Out will print their new registration, within minutes.

Jackson says residents of outside counties can also use the kiosks as long as their county is participating in the system.