Chatham County Recycles holds 2nd annual Phoenix Festival

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Recycles held its second annual Phoenix Festival Saturday to show people how they can make a difference in their community, and in their environment.

The family event showcased artists making something beautiful out of what some may consider trash. Event organizers said they are trying to show people how Savannah can reduce, reuse and recycle.

Local artist Matt Toole said he thinks it is important to educate people on how to cut down on waste.

“It’s a way of solving problems, but in a more immediate and kind of practical application-using materials that could go into a landfill and languish for a millennia or longer,” Toole said. “Maybe we could turn that into something that’s functional, useful in other ways, if not just aesthetically beautiful.”

Chatham County Recycles said they accept plastics, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum, steel, laptops and Styrofoam.