CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews worked quickly to extinguish an equipment and barn fire in Chatham County on Wednesday.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, the department worked alongside Pooler Fire-Rescue sharing water to put out the blaze on Quacco Road.

photo: Chatham Emergency Services

photo: Chatham Emergency Services

photo: Chatham Emergency Services

A photo from the scene shows flames coming from a bucket tractor, with heavy smoke engulfing the structure above it. Another photo shows that the barn roof had fallen down after the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.