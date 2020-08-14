Chatham County police warn of electric bill phone scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is warning residents about a phone scam regarding electric bills.

CCPD says residents have received phone calls from someone who knows the victim’s name and address, claiming to be with their electric utility provider.

The caller claims the resident is behind on their electric bill and that electricity to their home or business will be cut off in 30 minutes if payment isn’t made immediately over the phone.

Police say to hang up if you receive one of these calls. If you want to check the status of your electric bill, find a copy of your bill and call the phone number provided there to speak with a representative.

Scam phone calls can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission by logging on to ftc.gov or calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357). If you lost money because of the scam and would like to file a police report, please call 912-652-6500 to speak with a police officer.