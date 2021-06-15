Chatham County Police to host boater safety courses throughout summer

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Boater safety courses are being held throughout the summer in Chatham County.

The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol will host the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Safety Course once a month. This class is required for anyone who was born after Jan. 1, 1998 and wants to get behind the steering wheel.

Participants must be 12 years or older and the course is free and open to the public, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Those interested can register here.

Classes run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge on 2202 Norwood Ave. Masks are encouraged.

A full list of the sessions are below:

• Saturday, June 19, 2021

• Saturday, July 17, 2021

• Saturday, August 21, 2021

• Saturday, September 18, 2021