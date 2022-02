CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) has requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Joshua Thompson, 16, was last seen when he was dropped off at Islands High School on Friday morning.

Thompson is 5’7” and 120 lbs. and has long hair that is tied up in twists. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket and camo backpack.

If you have any information on Thompson’s location, CCPD says to call 911.