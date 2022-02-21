Chatham County police search for suspect who escaped local hospital

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A domestic violence suspect has escaped from Chatham County police at a local hospital.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said 31-year-old Jacob Ehret escaped Memorial Hospital sometime Monday afternoon while receiving treatment.

CCPD says Ehret has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds. Ehret was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

No further details were released. CCPD urges anyone who knows where he is or sees him call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.