CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing Chatham County teen last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said 15-year-old Michael Curtis was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the River Edge Drive area. Curtis stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 215 pounds.

Curtis was last seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt, dark gray gym shorts and Air Jordan sneakers, CCPD said.