BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) - A pharmacist who owned and ran Fulghum Pharmacy in Baxley was sentenced Friday to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy that involved health care fraud and illegal distribution of opioids.

In addition, Ray Dixon, 42, will be on supervised release for three years following completion of his prison term, said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.