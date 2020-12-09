Chatham County Police place command staff member on administrative leave pending investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced they placed Capt. Gene Harley on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.
The Bloomingdale Police Department and GBI investigation are currently investigating Capt. Harley.
The CCPD is also conducting an internal investigation.
The CCPD released the following statement Tuesday:
The Chatham County Police Department is aware of a pending investigation by the Bloomingdale Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) involving Capt. Gene Harley. Capt. Harley has been placed on administrative leave from the Chatham County Police Department pending the outcome of the of the Bloomingdale Police Department and GBI investigation, and our own internal investigation into the matter. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further and we are referring all questions regarding the incident to the Bloomingdale Police Department and GBI.Chatham County Police Department