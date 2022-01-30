Chatham County police officer saves 2 lives within a day

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County police officer is being praised for saving two lives within a day.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says Officer Joseph Robertson saved two lives within 18 hours in late December.

Robertson rescued a driver from a car following a hit-and-run on Dec. 29 around 4 a.m. Robertson attended to the victim first, but they were not injured. However, Robertson noticed the car that caused the wreck was smoking and had caught fire.

Being the only first responder on the scene, he sprung into action. The driver caught on fire and suffered burns on most of their body but Robertson was still able to pull them out of the car and save their life.

Robertson suffered no injuries.

The following night around 9:13 p.m., Robertson was called in to assist a non-responsive woman. He gave her NARCAN and administered CPR prior to EMS. EMS repeated those two steps and the woman regained consciousness.

She was then taken to the hospital.

“If you ever need to know where to find a hero, we have them here at the Chatham County Police Department,” CCPD said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your extraordinary service, Officer Robertson. We’re proud to call you one of our own.”