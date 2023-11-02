(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of one of their retired K9s.

Officer Maxx, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois Narcotics K9, died Thursday morning surrounded by loved ones. Maxx had spent the last two years retired in the company of handler Cpl. A. Kristofek and her family.

Maxx served CCSO from 2015 to 2021. Officials say he loved coming to work, but valued community safety above all else.

“K9 Maxx, Rest in Peace,” a statement from CCSO read. “We have the watch from here.”