CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating two armed robberies over the weekend that were executed using Facebook Marketplace.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said both robberies involved an ad for a car for sale. CCPD said the victim of the first case, was told to meet somewhere, then was directed to several other locations.

When they showed up, several armed men robbed them at gunpoint on March 27. The second incident occurred the following day under similar circumstances.

No one was injured in either robbery, CCPD said. Police have no description of the suspects and no further details were released.

CCPD offered the following tips for those using Facebook Marketplace or other online markets.

All meetings should happen in the daytime and in a public place.

If the item is valuable and a significant amount of cash is to be exchanged, it is best to conduct the transaction in the parking lot of a police precinct.

If a seller acts suspicious, or changes the location of the sale, do not meet them.

Also, avoid meeting sellers when you are alone.

CCPD urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.