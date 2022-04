CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grove Point Road.

A portion of Grove Point Road is shut down in the area between where it dead-ends and Sweetwater Station near where the road runs parallel to Abercorn near Gaster Lumber.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 as we gather more details.