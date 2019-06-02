Local News

Chatham County police investigate rape at gated apartment complex

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:56 PM EDT

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - Detectives with Chatham County Police are investigating a rape that happened early Saturday morning. It happened at Colonial Grand, a gated apartment complex on Whitemarsh Island.

Police say a woman was sleeping in her apartment when a stranger broke in and woke her up by sexually assaulting her. The woman was taken to the hospital. 

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center