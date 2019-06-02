Chatham County police investigate rape at gated apartment complex
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - Detectives with Chatham County Police are investigating a rape that happened early Saturday morning. It happened at Colonial Grand, a gated apartment complex on Whitemarsh Island.
Police say a woman was sleeping in her apartment when a stranger broke in and woke her up by sexually assaulting her. The woman was taken to the hospital.
Police do not have a description of the suspect.
