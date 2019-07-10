Chatham County Police graduates new officers, looking to hire more

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Eight new officers will soon hit the streets of Chatham County. Graduation ceremonies were held today for Chatham County Police. Chief Hadley says his department is now fully staffed, but they’re still looking to expand. A pinning ceremony was held Wednesday for the new officers at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum.

Hadley says they are still looking to add more members to the force. The department plans to over-hire in order to place 6 more officers to work with the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

“We’re getting there, we’re only 18, 19 months passed February 1, 2018, so I’m very proud of the success we’ve had by way of hiring and retention, a lot of hard work has gone into that,” says Chief Jeff Hadley with CCPD.

The Georgia State Patrol currently investigates all fatal accidents for CCPD because the department doesn’t have its own traffic unit. Hadley plans to submit a request to county leaders for funding to staff a new traffic unit for his department.



