CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) has issued a warning to parents and teens about a popular trend involving toy guns.

CCPD says they have responded to several calls and received complaints about the toys known as Orbit Guns and Splatter Guns. The guns shoot small, colorful gel-filled pellets and are a popular item for kids and older teens. Many teens are gathering with the toy guns and playing games as teams – much like someone would play paintball.

Police say this is allowed recreationally, but the possibility of criminal charges arises if the pellets are deliberately fired at strangers or as an act of harassment or bullying.

Chatham County police have been informed of numerous complaints from people who say they have been hit with the pellets fired by people in passing vehicles. In one incident over the weekend, a juvenile was arrested and charged with battery and reckless conduct after a person was left with visible marks from Splatter Gun pellets.

Teens have also been chasing each other in vehicles in an attempt to hit each other with the pellets.

CCPD urges parents to talk to their teens about the proper use of the toy guns, and make sure they understand the following:

1. Never shoot the pellets at someone who hasn’t agreed to be part of the game you’re playing.

2. Do not shoot the pellets as a way to bully, harass, or intimidate someone.

3. Do not shoot the pellets at animals or someone else’s property.

4. Never play a game that involves chasing each other in vehicles — harmless fun could quickly turn into a tragic traffic accident.

5. Understand that in Georgia’s legal system, an adult is anyone 17 or older. That means any criminal charges filed against a 17-year-old is public record and will remain part of a criminal history — unless removed through judicial action.

The Chatham County Police Department has issued this warning in hopes that providing this information will discourage any further misuse of the toy guns and prevent more incidents that result in criminal charges.