Chatham County Police Department to host community meeting about public safety

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department will host two community meetings to keep citizens in the loop about public safety issues in unincorporated Chatham County.

The meetings will focus on CCPD’s new strategic plan, which lays out the department’s priorities for the next three years, along with crime trends and various neighborhood concerns. Chief Jeff Hadley and some of his command staff will present information and answer questions.

Two meetings are scheduled, one to address issues in the West Chatham precinct, and one for the East Chatham precinct. Residents are welcome to attend one or both.

The West Chatham precinct meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Compassion Christian (55 Al Henderson Boulevard).

The East Chatham precinct meeting is set for Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Islands High School auditorium (170 Whitemarsh Island Road).