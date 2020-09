SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - You're working from home while your children are in the next room taking part in online school. Later, there will be dinner to make and more chores. Tomorrow, you will need to shop for groceries and make an effort to be safe while doing that. And it's been this way for months. If you feel stressed, you're not alone.

A new nationwide poll on brain health (from MPVIP/Ipsos) tells many what they already knew, i.e. that the pandemic is not only threatening our physical health but also mental well being. Take the quiz here.