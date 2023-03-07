CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department will now be at your fingertips with the launch of the department’s new app.

The new app, which is available now, is designed to make it even easier for the community to connect with the department.

“This app is one more way for us to meet the people we serve where they are,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We know many people prefer to access information from their mobile devices, and our app is designed just for that purpose.”

The app will feature multiple convenient functions like push notification alerts for emergency situations, road closures due to accidents, missing persons, and shelter-in-place orders. It can also be used to request extra patrols, file a records request, view crime statistics, connect on social media, view job listings, and more.

The Chatham County Police Department app can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, by visiting this website, or by scanning the QR code below.