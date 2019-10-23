Chatham County Police Department issues Halloween information and safety tips

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Wednesday the Chatham County Police Department issued Halloween information and safety tips for residents and trick-or-treaters.

The Chatham Co. Police suggested hours for trick-or-treating begin at 6 p.m. and ending by 9 p.m.

Both pedestrians and drivers are asked to use extra caution on the evening of October 31st. Both the Chatham County Police Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling neighborhoods, and it is important to note that no road closures are taking place due to trick-or-treating.

Drivers should drive at or below the posted speed limits in neighborhoods, take extra care to obey all traffic laws, and be aware of the possibility of pedestrians walking on the side of the road and crossing the street frequently.

Trick-or-treaters should have a flashlight and reflective clothing so they are easily seen by drivers. Masks and costumes should not obstruct your vision. All pedestrians should use extreme care while crossing the street and use sidewalks as much as possible.

Children should never trick-or-treat alone, and should be accompanied by an adult. Trick-or-treat at the houses of people you know, and make sure an adult checks all candy before any child eats it.

