Chatham County Police Department honors new and recently promoted officers

CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley pictured with the honorees who were in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony. (courtesy of Chatham County Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New and promoted officers of the Chatham County Police Department were honored Thursday morning at Old Fort Jackson.

A Pinning and Promotion Ceremony was held to formally recognize the officers’ achievements as they start their careers in law enforcement or advance through a promition in rank.

The ceremonly also acknowledges the vital role that family members, friends and mentors play in championing law enforcement personnel throughout their careers. Officers were given the opportunity to choose someone close to them to pin on their new badge.

One of the nine officers, Antonio Webler, graduated from the Savannah Technical College Peace Officer Academy. The others recently graduated from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center:

June 2021 Samantha Carlson Sandra Knezevich Terry NeSmith Shawn Wilkins

September 2021 Garrett Lowry Keiven Oliver Shawn Stapleton Adam Tilley (received high academic honors)



Thirteen officers were honored with promotions and all received the rank of corporal: