Chatham County Police investigating homicide at motel
Chatham County Police detectives spent hours on the scene of a homicide at the Stallion Inn Motel Sunday afternoon on Ogeechee Road.
They were called to conduct a welfare check and found a male dead.
Police are not releasing any information about the victim or how he was killed.
News 3 will continue to follow this case.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- US retail sales declined 0.2 percent in February
- New Japan era to be called 'Reiwa,' or pursuing harmony
- A year after #MeToo scandal, Wynn Resorts faces regulators
- Murder charge dropped for suspect in Kim Jong Nam killing