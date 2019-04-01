Local News

Chatham County Police investigating homicide at motel

By:

Posted: Mar 31, 2019 10:16 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 11:50 PM EDT

Chatham County Police investigating homicide at motel

Chatham County Police detectives spent hours on the scene of a homicide at the Stallion Inn Motel Sunday afternoon on Ogeechee Road.

They were called to conduct a welfare check and found a male dead.

Police are not releasing any information about the victim or how he was killed.

News 3 will continue to follow this case.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center