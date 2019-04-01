Chatham County Police investigating homicide at motel Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Chatham County Police detectives spent hours on the scene of a homicide at the Stallion Inn Motel Sunday afternoon on Ogeechee Road.

They were called to conduct a welfare check and found a male dead.

Police are not releasing any information about the victim or how he was killed.

News 3 will continue to follow this case.