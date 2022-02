CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County police are asking the community to help ID a shoplifting suspect.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said a woman is suspected of stealing from the Walmart at 6000 Ogeechee Rd. Police say she stole from the store on Jan. 17 around 5:30 p.m.

CCPD urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.