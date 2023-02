CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Carla Kramer, 54, was last seen in the 7400 block of Hemlock Street.

She’s described as 5-foot-4 and 140 lbs. A clothing description was not available.

Anyone with information on Kramer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police.